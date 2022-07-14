See where Oregon ranks among Power-5’s most desirable schools

Conference realignment has grabbed hold of college football fans all across the country after USC and UCLA announced they are leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten a few weeks ago.

This news has sent shockwaves throughout the nation, although it has most notably impacted the rest of the member schools in the conference of champions. The Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies are known to be interested in making moves of their own, but right now there is nothing definitive for any other Pac-12 schools while the dust settles on the gigantic shift taking place this summer.

Value, specifically financial value, is the name of the game right now, and Pat Forde over at Sports Illustrated sat down and created what he called the desirability rankings – a list of all 69 Power-5 institutions ranked by how attractive they are as a commodity.

The system used five categories: football ranking, academic ranking, all-sports ranking, football attendance, and broadcast viewership, to come up with a well-rounded list.

Below is a look at where each Pac-12 program (including USC and UCLA) showed up on the list. Does it necessarily mean schools will be coveted by the superconferences in this order? Not necessarily, but it gives a good overview of how these programs are viewed from a business perspective.

Oregon State Beavers

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Rank: 67

Washington State Cougars

Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 64

Arizona Wildcats

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Rank: 61

Colorado Buffaloes

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Rank: 57

California Golden Bears

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Rank: 46

Utah Utes

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 35 (tied with Indiana and Virginia Tech)

Arizona State Sun Devils

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 30 (tied with North Carolina St)

Oregon Ducks

Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 22 (tied with North Carolina)

UCLA Bruins

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Rank: 18

Stanford Cardinal

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 17

Washington Huskies

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 15

USC Trojans

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 9

