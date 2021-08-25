See where Ohio State football falls in the SP+ schedule rankings

One week and one-day folks. That’s how close we are to the start of the Ohio State football season. If you want to get a fix sooner though, you can watch Big Ten brethren Nebraska and Illinois do battle at 1 p.m. EST on Saturday, along with a handful of other games.

Ohio State has historically scheduled pretty tough games in the nonconference (no matter what the national narrative is), and makes a run at some pretty special things no matter which teams are in front of them. For others though, a schedule can go a long way to making and breaking a season.

To that end, Bill Connelly of ESPN released the SP+ schedule rankings for FBS teams and Ohio State is a respectable No. 25 overall. It’s not a murderer’s row by any means, but when you are the top dog, Michigan is perpetually in a down cycle, and the rest of the Big Ten is slouching a wee bit, there’s not a whole lot the Buckeyes can do. Unless — of course — they could play themselves to boost the optics.

Here’s a closer look at where OSU falls among the rest of the teams.

SP+ SOS rankings for AP top-20 teams:

7. Indiana

8. LSU

10. Penn St

16. Alabama

18. Iowa

25. Ohio St

35. Notre Dame

36. Oregon

37. Miami

41. Iowa St

42. Wisconsin

44. Florida

47. Georgia

48. Texas A&M

53. USC

55. Oklahoma

62. UNC

64. Washington

70. Clemson

79. Cincy — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) August 24, 2021

Notice the teams in the Big Ten that have a difficult schedule play Ohio State. Nebraska (No. 2), Purdue (No. 5), Michigan (No. 6), Indiana (No. 7), and Penn State (No. 10) — all play the Buckeyes. That should probably tell you something.

Get ready. The season kicks off next Thursday in prime time. It’s almost here.

