See where Nebraska, Big Ten teams land in ESPN’s FPI rankings after Week 1

After their closer-than-expected win over North Dakota in Week 1 of the college football season, Nebraska took a slight dip in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) rankings.

The metric, according to ESPN, “measures team’s true strength on a net points scale; expected point margin vs. average opponent on neutral field.” The FPI also projects teams’ record, chances to win out, chances of winning out the rest of the season, including conference championship games, winning their conference, making the College Football Playoff, and winning the National Championship.

Overall, it was an average week for the Big Ten in the rankings, with five teams moving upwards, six teams moving downwards and three teams staying in the same position that they were at last week.

Read below to see updated FPI metrics for Nebraska and the rest of the Big Ten:

Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes helmets (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 3 (2)

Projected W-L: 11.8-1.0

Chances of winning 6 games: 100%

Chances of winning the division: 74.2%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 67.4%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 80.3%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 22.0%

Michigan

Michigan Wolverines football helmet (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 5 (6)

Projected W-L: 10.1-2.1

Chances of winning 6 games: 100%

Chances of winning the division: 17.0%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 12.8%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 24.8%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 2.2%

Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 15 (15)

Projected W-L: 7.7-4.3

Chances of winning 6 games: 94.5%

Chances of winning the division: 3.0%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 1.8%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 1.3%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.1%

Penn State

Penn State Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 16 (16)

Projected W-L: 8.2-3.8

Chances of winning 6 games: 97.5%

Chances of winning the division: 5.4%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 3.1%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 2.0%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.1%

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 18 (20)

Projected W-L: 8.6-3.9

Chances of winning 6 games: 98.7%

Chances of winning the division: 48.1%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 9.0%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 1.2%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.0%

Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 33 (39)

Projected W-L: 8.0-4.3

Chances of winning 6 games: 96.2%

Chances of winning the division: 25.7%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 3.3%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.0%

Maryland

Maryland Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 37 (37)

Projected W-L: 6.5-5.5

Chances of winning 6 games: 76.6%

Chances of winning the division: 0.4%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 0.2%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.0%

Purdue

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 43 (41)

Projected W-L: 6.5-5.6

Chances of winning 6 games: 74.7%

Chances of winning the division: 11.6%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 1.2%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.0%

Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 49 (40)

Projected W-L: 5.8-6.2

Chances of winning 6 games: 59.1%

Chances of winning the division: 7.0%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 0.6%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.0%

Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 55 (36)

Projected W-L: 5.4-6.6

Chances of winning 6 games: 47.3%

Chances of winning the division: 3.5%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 0.3%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.0%

Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 57 (54)

Projected W-L: 5.5-6.6

Chances of winning 6 games: 48.6%

Chances of winning the division: 2.3%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 0.2%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.0%

Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers helmet (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 68 (71)

Projected W-L: 4.6-7.4

Chances of winning 6 games: 23.4%

Chances of winning the division: 0.0%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 0.0%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.0%

Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats helmet (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 70 (68)

Projected W-L: 5.3-6.7

Chances of winning 6 games: 43.0%

Chances of winning the division: 1.8%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 0.1%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.0%

Rutgers

Rutgers Helmet (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 76 (85)

Projected W-L: 5.2-6.8

Chances of winning 6 games: 39.1%

Chances of winning the division: 0.0%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 0.0%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.0%

