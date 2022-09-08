See where LSU landed in the USA TODAY’s most recent bowl projections

After Week 1, USA TODAY Sports released its updated bowl projections, and not much has changed for LSU.

It is still projected to play against the UCF Knights in the Birmingham Bowl. One thing that has changed is that the Tigers are now 0-1 for the 2022 season after losing to Florida State in New Orleans.

Brian Kelly and the Tigers have a chance to even up the record on Saturday night at 6:30 CT from Death Valley. There are still a lot of questions concerning the team as the offensive line woes still remain a big issue. Also, the fact that Maason Smith is out for the season with a torn ACL for a defensive line that was already thin depth-wise creates opportunities for young players to come in and contribute.

Jayden Daniels proved to Kelly that he was the guy during the last part of the game against the Seminoles, so he will be the man leading the Tigers for the near future.

