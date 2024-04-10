See where the Kansas Jayhawks rank in (very) early men’s college basketball polls

Kansas, which finished No. 19 in the final AP men’s college basketball poll of the 2023-24 season on Tuesday, is regarded as a top-five team seven months before the start of the 2024-25 men’s basketball campaign.

The Jayhawks, who went 23-11 this past season, are ranked No. 3 in ESPN.com’s first of the many preseason polls that will be released between now and KU’s opener in November.

Duke is No. 1, followed by Gonzaga, KU, UConn, Iowa State, Purdue, Houston, Arizona, Tennessee, Baylor, Marquette, Alabama, Florida, BYU, North Carolina, Saint Mary’s, Miami, Auburn, UCLA, Maryland, Rutgers, Dayton, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Cincinnati.

Listed as next in line: Texas, Ohio State, San Diego State, Michigan State and New Mexico.

“After entering the 2023-24 season ranked No. 1, KU head coach Bill Self had one of his most disappointing seasons since taking over in Lawrence,” wrote Jeff Borzello of ESPN.com. “Hunter Dickinson has the ability to come back for another year — a year in which the Jayhawks will be back in the No. 1 conversation.

“Even without him, though, Dajuan Harris and K.J. Adams are tested veterans and the additions of Zeke Mayo (South Dakota State) and Riley Kugel (Florida) should bring much-needed scoring from the wing.”

ESPN projects a starting lineup of Harris and Adams plus newcomers Mayo, Kugel and Flory Bidunga.

USA Today’s first preseason poll has KU listed as the No. 4-ranked team in the country. Duke tops the list, followed by Alabama, Iowa State, KU, UConn, North Carolina, Creighton, Tennessee, Purdue, BYU, Baylor, Houston, Clemson, Gonzaga, Kentucky, Saint Mary’s, UCLA, Marquette, Illinois, Arizona, Wisconsin, Indiana State, Auburn, Boise State and Rutgers.

“Things will get better after an uncharacteristically down season for Bill Self’s program, though the Jayhawks’ chances of climbing back to the top of the Big 12 depends largely on whether center Hunter Dickinson opts to return for his final year of eligibility and Johnny Furphy stays for his sophomore year,” wrote Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith and Eddie Timanus of USA Today.

“If so, KU will have a more veteran roster buoyed by the additions of transfers Riley Kugel (Florida) and Zeke Mayo (South Dakota State).”

KU is ranked preseason No. 8 by Yahoo!Sports. Duke is No. 1 followed by Purdue, Iowa State, Baylor, UConn, Gonzaga, Marquette, KU, Alabama, UNC, Arizona, Florida, Houston, Kentucky, Seton Hall, Rutgers, St. John’s, Tennessee, Maryland, BYU, Saint Mary’s, Miami, UCLA, Creighton and Dayton.

“This is largely contingent on Hunter Dickinson returning for one last season, but Bill Self is more than capable of holding his own in the Big 12,” wrote Ryan Young of Yahoo!Sports, “With Dajuan Harris and K.J Adams back, and both Riley Kugel and Zeke Mayo coming in, the Jayhawks won’t be too far behind in the Big 12 race.”

CBSsports.com’s Gary Parrish has KU ranked No. 4 behind Houston, North Carolina and Iowa State. Duke is No. 5 followed by UConn, Gonzaga, Auburn, Purdue, Alabama, Creighton, Arizona, BYU, Saint Mary’s, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Marquette, Clemson, Baylor, Miami, Wisconsin, Seton Hall, Rutgers, Texas and Florida.

“This ranking is based on Bill Self’s Jayhawks returning three of the top six scorers — specifically Hunter Dickinson, KJ Adams and Dajuan Harris — from a team that secured a No. 4 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament,” wrote Parrish. “Kansas has already added Riley Kugel (Florida) and Zeke Mayo (South Dakota State) from the transfer portal and should be back near the top of the Big 12 next season.”

KU is ranked No. 3 overall by SI.com. Duke is No. 1 followed by Iowa State, KU, Gonzaga, UConn, Arizona, Houston, Purdue, Tennessee, Baylor, Alabama, North Carolina, Saint Mary’s, Florida, Auburn, Marquette, Miami, Maryland, Ohio State, UCLA, New Mexico, Cincinnati, Rutgers, Mississippi State and BYU.

“Even after a disappointing finish, Bill Self’s Jayhawks are a must-include for any preseason rankings. After all, a Self team has never gotten worse than a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament in his 21 years as head coach of the Jayhawks,” wrote Kevin Sweeney of SI.com. “Veteran cogs Dajuan Harris and KJ Adams should be back, and there’s a chance All-American center Hunter Dickinson will return for his extra year of eligibility. Five-star big Flory Bidunga is also en route, and the Jayhawks have been active in early portal dealings, including landing Florida Gators transfer wing Riley Kugel and South Dakota State Jackrabbits guard Zeke Mayo.”

On3.com has KU ranked No. 3 in its first preseason poll. Duke is No. 1 followed by Gonzaga, KU, UConn, Iowa State, Purdue, Houston, Arizona, Tennessee, Baylor, Marquette, Alabama, Florida, BYU, North Carolina, Saint Mary’s, Miami, Auburn, UCLA, Maryland, Rutgers, Dayton, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Cincinnati.