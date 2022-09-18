See where Joel Klatt ranks Ohio State after a blowout win over Toledo

Each week, we like to check in with Fox analyst Joel Klatt to see where he has Ohio State ranked in his top 10.

Yesterday saw the Buckeyes put on a laser light show of offense, scoring at will in spectacular fashion. The amazing catches, precision passes, shifty moves, and brute strength left fans in awe. The weapons on this team and the variety of ways the Bucks can score are endless.

The defense, on the other hand, continues to look better than last year, but still has room to grow. Over pursuing a mobile quarterback and out-of-position cornerbacks gave up too many big plays for a team that has its sites set on a national championship.

What did Klatt think? Did he penalize the Buckeyes for a less-than-stellar defensive performance? Or was the offensive enough to keep OSU close to the top? Here’s Joel Klatt’s top 10 after week 3.

Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns pack the stands for the game against Alabama at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Joel Klatt Ranking

No. 10 (no change)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Joel Klatt Ranking

Not Ranked

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) celebrates during a 24-14 win against Baylor on Oct. 2. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Joel Klatt Ranking

No. 9 (up one spot)

USC Trojans

Dec 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears tight end Elijah Mojarro (81) celebrates with USC Trojans wide receiver John Jackson III (80) after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Joel Klatt Ranking

No. 5 (down two spots)

Clemson Tigers

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Joel Klatt Ranking

No. 6 (no change)

Oklahoma Sooners

OU defensive lineman Reggie Grimes (14) celebrates during the Sooners’ 45-13 win against UTEP on Saturday in Norman. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Joel Klatt Ranking

No. 7 (up two spots)

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) celebrates his score against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during first-half action at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Joel Klatt Ranking

No. 4 (no change)

Alabama Crimson Tide

Last Week’s Joel Klatt Ranking

No. 3 (no change)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) is lifted after his second touchdown of the game during the second quarter against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Joel Klatt Ranking

No. 2 (no change)

Georgia Bulldogs

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Joel Klatt Ranking

No. 1 (no change)

