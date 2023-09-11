See where Joel Klatt has Ohio State ranked after Week 2

We’re two weeks into the college football season and Ohio State’s record is exactly what we all thought it would be. Two wins and no losses. But anyone who has watched the games knows both wins over Indiana and Youngstown State have not been nearly as impressive as the the score might seem to indicate.

Joel Klatt is one of those guys who watches the games. He’s made a career out of watching and analyzing games and does a fair job with unbiased opinions.

Each week, we take a look at where Klatt ranks his top ten and in particular where he has the Buckeyes. There was bound to be some movement after Texas went to Tuscaloosa and took care of Alabama. Ironically, Notre Dame who sits at 3-0 and has looked strong so far this season is on the outside looking in from Klatt’s perspective.

Let’s get to it and see where Ohio State lands on this week’s list.

What we think

The Utes struggled a bit without starting quarterback Cam Rising, trailing Baylor going into the fourth quarter before pulling out a 20-13 victory. The Utah defense is really good, and I only expect this team to get better once Rising returns from injury.

What we think

Alabama took a tumble down the rankings after losing at home to Texas. This doesn’t look like your typical Nick Saban-led team. The Tide racked up an uncharacteristic 10 penalties totaling 90 yards. There’s time for Alabama to turn things around, but for now, there are some questions to answer.

What we think

Washington hasn’t really been tested just yet, but the defense looks solid and Michael Penix Jr. still looks like a Heisman frontrunner. We’ll get a better feel after a trip to East Lansing to face Michigan State this week.

USC Trojans

What we think

USC took Stanford to the woodshed on Saturday and held the Cardinal to just 10 points. Stanford isn’t very good, but if the Trojans can keep improving on defense, Caleb Williams is good enough to carry this team to the College Football Playoff.

Penn State Nittany Lions

What we think

Penn State did exactly what it should’ve done playing against FCS opponent Delaware. The Nittany Lions rolled to an easy win and will now get ready for Big Ten play starting with Illinois.

What we think

Ohio State still looks like a team trying to find its footing. While the Buckeyes rolled to a 28-point victory, it wasn’t a dominating performance that one might expect when facing an FCS opponent. This team needs to get some things figured out quickly before a trip to South Bend to face Notre Dame in two weeks.

What we think

After rolling past LSU last week, Florida State picked up right where it left off. Southern Miss didn’t offer much of a test, but the Seminoles did exactly what a good football team should do. FSU gets Boston College before heading to Clemson to try and dethrone the defending ACC champs.

What we think

Is Texas really back this time? Going into Bryant Denny Stadium and taking down the Tide has us leaning toward yes. Quinn Ewers looked every bit the part of a former No. 1 overall recruit, carving up the Alabama defense to the tune of 349 yards and three touchdowns. The Longhorns have a fairly easy road from this point forward and will very much be in the College Football Playoff conversation.

What we think

Michigan has a great deal of experience on both sides of the ball, but we really won’t know much about this team until much later in the season. The Wolverines won’t face a ranked opponent until early November when they travel to Happy Valley to face Penn State.

Georgia Bulldogs

What we think

Georgia still sits on top of the college football mountaintop until someone knocks the Bulldogs off. Kirby Smart’s team faces a bit of a challenge when Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks make a visit to Athens this week.

Joel Klatt's opinion rankings after Week 2

On tap is Week 3 when we’ll get a sense for some separation. Let’s get ready for another fantastic weekend of the greatest game on Earth.

