See where Florida’s lone 2023 commit ranks in ESPN’s top 300

Florida still only holds one verbal commit from a 2023 class but that should change after coach Billy Napier and staff have knocked several recruiting weekend visits out of the park. The Gators’ lone commit four-star athlete Aaron Gates found himself ranked 157th in the new ESPN 300 that was released recently.

Gates committed to Florida back on Aug. 26 when head coach Dan Mullen still ran the program. Despite a coaching change, he is still locked in with the Gators.

He most recently visited Florida and Napier back on Feb. 12 and told 247Sports afterward that it eased his concerns about the coaching change.

The Gators like Gates as a defensive back and so far cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond has led the charge in his recruitment.

Even though he is still committed, Gates hasn’t stopped taking visits. He stopped by Florida State on March 18.

Napier and Raymond will need to keep recruiting him and make him feel wanted if they hope to hang on to his pledge.