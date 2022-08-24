See where ESPN has LSU in its preseason bowl projections

ESPN recently released its preseason bowl projections in which Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach predict where teams will wind up at the end of the season.

Schlabach has the Tigers playing against the Louisville Cardinals in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on Dec. 30, while Bonagura has the Tigers playing against the Michigan State Spartans in the ReliaQuest (formerly Outback) Bowl on Jan. 2 in Tampa.

The Cardinals finished last season 6-7 and lost to Air Force in the First Responders Bowl. The Spartans finished last season 11-2 with a win over the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Peach Bowl.

It’s a new year on the bayou as Brian Kelly looks to bring LSU back to their glory days that we aren’t so far removed from. He was very successful during his tenure at Notre Dame, but the SEC could be a completely different story.

The new coaching staff and new players bring a lot of questions about just how good this team can be, and the answers are almost here as kickoff is less than two weeks away.

List

Big-name coaches that have been on LSU's staff over the years

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire