See where Cincinnati Bengals' strength of schedule ranks after 2024 NFL schedule release

The Cincinnati Bengals were never going to have one of the NFL's toughest schedules by virtue of finishing last in the AFC North in 2023.

Fourth place finishers face their counterparts from two other divisions. This year, the Bengals face fourth-place finishers from the NFC South (Carolina Panthers) and AFC East (New England Patriots). The Bengals also face the AFC North (two times each), AFC West and NFC East.

What is the Cincinnati Bengals' 2024 strength of schedule?

The Bengals are tied at 16th with the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders. Strength of schedule is based off all opponents' winning percentage from the previous season. All four teams a facing opponents with a 2023 combined winning percentage of .502.

Who has the toughest NFL strength of schedule?

The Cleveland Browns have the toughest strength of schedule heading into the season with an opponents' combined winning percentage of .547. The Baltimore Ravens are second at .536 and the Pittsburgh Steelers are third with .533.

Who has the weakest NFL strength of schedule?

The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints are tied at 31st with .453. The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers are tied for 29th with .467.

Does strength of schedule affect chances to make NFL playoffs?

While those in NFL circles will talk about surprise teams missing and making the playoffs each year, the only way strength of schedule concretely affects making the playoffs is because it's the sixth tiebreaker in the NFL's tiebreaking procedures.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Where does Bengals' strength of schedule rank among all 32 NFL teams?