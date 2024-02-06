See where Cincinnati Bearcats land in latest NCAA men's tournament Bracketology

With Selection Sunday still more than a month away, bracketology is only as good as the next set of on-court results. So keep that in mind as you peruse our latest attempt to project the NCAA men’s basketball tournament field, knowing that the current configuration is anything but permanent.

After a monumental weekend of showdowns in the top 10, our No. 1 seeds remain unchanged, even though North Carolina and Houston both took a loss last week. The Tar Heels and Cougars stay on the top line along with Connecticut and Purdue. Arizona climbs back to a No. 2 seed along with Kansas, who got a win major against Houston before Monday falling to Kansas State. Wisconsin and Iowa State slide down to the No. 3 line.

In other improvements of note, San Diego State is back up to a No. 5, the position from which it made a run last year all the way to the title game. Nebraska and Butler move into the very edge of the at-large pool, replacing Colorado and Gonzaga.

Last four in

Clemson, Nebraska, Butler, St. John's.

First four out

Washington State, Gonzaga, Florida, Colorado.

Next four out

Seton Hall, Villanova, Oregon, Nevada.

Conference breakdown

Multi-bid leagues: Big 12 (10), SEC (8), Big East (6), Big Ten (6), Mountain West (5), ACC (4), American Athletic (2), Atlantic 10 (2), Pac-12 (2).

