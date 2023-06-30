See where the Broncos rank in spending at each offensive position

The Denver Broncos have a relatively healthy salary cap situation going into the 2023 season, but that could change if quarterback Russell Wilson doesn’t have a bounce-back season under new coach Sean Payton.

Next year, Wilson will have a salary cap hit of $35.4 million. If the Broncos cut him, it would create an $85 million “dead money” cap hit. In 2025, the quarterback’s “dead money” cap hit would be $49.6 million if he’s cut.

Denver is banking on Wilson reviving his career and living up to his contract. If he doesn’t, the Broncos will be in a tough cap situation if they eventually decide to cut the QB.

Due in part to Wilson’s big contract and the deals they have given their wide receivers in recent years, Denver has dedicated the fourth-most cap space to offensive players in the NFL going into 2023, according to OverTheCap.com.

Here’s a quick look at where the Broncos rank in positional spending on offense ahead of training camp.

Quarterback: $26,745,000

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

NFL rank: 7th

Wilson’s big contract has the Broncos ranked seventh in QB spending.

Running back: $26,745,000

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

NFL rank: 19th

Thanks to Javonte Williams still playing on his rookie contract, Denver ranks relatively low in running back spending.

Wide receiver: $44,004,638

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

NFL rank: 1st

The Broncos have dedicated more money to the wide receiver position in 2023 than any other team in the league. Denver will need its wide receiver room to stay healthy this season in order for that spending to pay off.

Tight end: $8,240,853

NFL rank: 23

Greg Dulcich could prove to be a salary cap bargain while playing on his rookie contract over the next three years.

Offensive line: $44,971,346

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

NFL rank: 15th

Even after giving big contracts to Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey in free agency, the Broncos will rank near the middle of the NFL in offensive line spending this season.

Offense overall: $131,824,770

NFL rank: 4th

Overall, the Broncos have the fourth-most cap space dedicated to their offense this year. Denver ranks third in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs ($137,706,952) and Las Vegas Raiders ($138,427,721). The Cleveland Browns have the most cap space dedicated to their offense this year ($151,202,442).

