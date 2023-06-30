See where the Broncos rank in spending at each offensive position
The Denver Broncos have a relatively healthy salary cap situation going into the 2023 season, but that could change if quarterback Russell Wilson doesn’t have a bounce-back season under new coach Sean Payton.
Next year, Wilson will have a salary cap hit of $35.4 million. If the Broncos cut him, it would create an $85 million “dead money” cap hit. In 2025, the quarterback’s “dead money” cap hit would be $49.6 million if he’s cut.
Denver is banking on Wilson reviving his career and living up to his contract. If he doesn’t, the Broncos will be in a tough cap situation if they eventually decide to cut the QB.
Due in part to Wilson’s big contract and the deals they have given their wide receivers in recent years, Denver has dedicated the fourth-most cap space to offensive players in the NFL going into 2023, according to OverTheCap.com.
Here’s a quick look at where the Broncos rank in positional spending on offense ahead of training camp.
Quarterback: $26,745,000
NFL rank: 7th
Wilson’s big contract has the Broncos ranked seventh in QB spending.
Running back: $26,745,000
NFL rank: 19th
Thanks to Javonte Williams still playing on his rookie contract, Denver ranks relatively low in running back spending.
Wide receiver: $44,004,638
NFL rank: 1st
The Broncos have dedicated more money to the wide receiver position in 2023 than any other team in the league. Denver will need its wide receiver room to stay healthy this season in order for that spending to pay off.
Tight end: $8,240,853
NFL rank: 23
Greg Dulcich could prove to be a salary cap bargain while playing on his rookie contract over the next three years.
Offensive line: $44,971,346
NFL rank: 15th
Even after giving big contracts to Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey in free agency, the Broncos will rank near the middle of the NFL in offensive line spending this season.
Offense overall: $131,824,770
NFL rank: 4th
Overall, the Broncos have the fourth-most cap space dedicated to their offense this year. Denver ranks third in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs ($137,706,952) and Las Vegas Raiders ($138,427,721). The Cleveland Browns have the most cap space dedicated to their offense this year ($151,202,442).