See where Badgers RB Braelon Allen ranks on BTN’s top player list for 2022

Joshua Perry, a football analyst for the Big Ten Network, has been counting down his top 30 players in the conference for the upcoming college football season.

Coming in at No. 3 was none other than Badgers star running back Braelon Allen out of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin.

After reclassifying and enrolling in the program early, Allen, a Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin native, earned Freshman All-American and second-team All-Big Ten honors after rushing for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 238-pound RB didn’t stop there; he also became the fourth Wisconsin true freshman tailback to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing plateau, joining Ron Dayne, Jonathan Taylor, and James White.

In 2022, Allen is already one of the best running backs in the country and has his eyes set on becoming the next Wisconsin star to win the Doak Walker Award.

He's still only ̶1̶7̶ 18 ‼️@BadgerFootball's @BraelonAllen has a big Year 2 loading, and he's at No. 3⃣ on @RIP_JEP's Top Players Countdown: pic.twitter.com/ivU8A3jtK7 — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) August 25, 2022

