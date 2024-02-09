See where these 5 Tulare, Visalia football players signed to play in college

National Signing Day was held on Wednesday for high school football seniors.

Signing ceremonies were held across the country.

Here are Tulare/Visalia football players who signed Wednesday or signed in December to play college football at a four-year program (if we missed someone, please contact sports reporter Vongni Yang at vyang2@gannett.com so that player can be added to this list).

The El Diamante High School offensive lineman Marsel Akins practices on Aug. 8, 2022 in Visalia.

Marsel Akins, El Diamante

Position: Left tackle

Measurables: 6-5, 270

School: Fresno State

Highlights: Akins was a three-year varsity starter at left tackle for the Miners. He was named the 2023 All-East Yosemite League most valuable offensive lineman.

What Akins said: "It’s great, you know, just being able to play football and having my family be able to come to every home game, it means the most to me.

"I'm truly blessed. It's truly an honor to play for [coach Jeff] Tedford, especially him and his legacy. He goes down as one of the best head coaches. To be coached by him, it's going to be an honor."

Central Valley Christian star running back Bryson Donelson, center, will play college football at Fresno State.

Bryson Donelson, CVC

Position: Running back

Measurables: 6-0, 205

School: Fresno State

Highlights: One of the best running backs in Tulare County history, Donelson led CVC to a state championship. The Cavaliers won the 2023 CIF State Division 2-AA title in December behind Donelson's four total touchdowns (three rushing, receiving). He was named the Tri-County Conference: Kings Canyon's most valuable player. The Cavaliers also captured the 2023 Central Section Division II crown.

What can Bulldog fans expect from Donelson?: "A great running back. Someone who is going to work hard every day."

Central Valley Christian senior offensive lineman Tyler Hughes, center, will play college football at Dordt University.

Tyler Hughes, CVC

Position: Offensive guard

Measurables: 5-10, 280

School: Dordt University (NAIA program in Iowa)

Highlights: A three-year starter, Hughes played in two state championship games while helping CVC capture Visalia's first state championship in football as a senior. Dordt is a private Christian college. Hughes earned All-Tri-County Conference lineman of the year honors and was a two-time section champion.

What Hughes said: "It's a lot like CVC. A lot of CVC kids go there. I'll be at home almost. They have a really good program.

"It's really nice. I think, what I've been told is, I'm the first person in my family to play college football so that's pretty cool. I'm the third college athlete, no one else played football. It's pretty cool to know that all the work we've put in since I was a young kid is coming to fruition."

Mission Oak's Kenny Jackson runs against Monache in a non-league high school football game on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Kenny Jackson, Mission Oak

Position: Running back/receiver

Measurables: 6-foot, 190

School: Bethune-Cookman University (NCAA Division I FCS program in Florida)

Highlights: An all-around athlete, Jackson started at cornerback and running back for the 2023 Central Section Division III champion Hawks. He helped Mission Oak become the first team from Tulare to advance to a state championship game.

What Jackson said: "It’s a blessing. It's a great opportunity. I couldn’t do it without the help of my family and my dad, just helping me to succeed with high expectations. It's an honor.

"The reason why I chose Bethune Cookman is when I stepped off the plane and I got there, it just felt like me. It felt like I was at peace if that makes sense. I felt like myself. I didn’t have to be something I wasn't. Everywhere I looked, it was more culture. I felt brotherhood. I felt family. Everything just felt like home to me. I just knew it was right when I stepped foot on campus. They worked on me. They made me feel like it was the place I needed to be."

Central Valley Christian senior offensive lineman Caleb Noeske will play college football at Northwestern College.

Caleb Noeske, CVC

Sport: Football/track and field

Position: Offensive guard

Measurables: 6-2, 265

School: Northwestern College (NAIA program in Iowa)

Highlights: Noeske was a four-year starter who paved the way for CVC's record-setting, state-championship season. He will join his brother, Josh, on the football team at Northwestern and culminated his preps career as an All-Tri-County Conference first-team pick, twice section and state champion. Noeske will play football and compete in track and field at Northwestern.

What Noeske said: "I chose Northwestern because it provides me the opportunity to compete at a really high level in football and track. Their football team has been in the last two national championships, winning one. The relationships I built there in the community, with professors, coaches, students and athletes were the deciding factor, as well as living and competing in a faith-based community. Having the opportunity to choose to pursue excellence in all I do every day made Northwestern College feel like home. Coach McCarty, Coach Fakkema, Coach Will and Coach Bahrke have all genuinely been interested in me as a person and player from the beginning and it made committing easy.

"Super pumped to share a football field with Josh again and get back together in Iowa. I’ve looked up to him and loved his fierce competitiveness and drive to always improve. Can’t wait to run on the field with him and be a part of the community he’s thrived in."

