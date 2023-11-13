See how the weekend sets up for the six football teams still chasing a championship
There are six teams in the Lower Hudson Valley that are still chasing the dream of a championship. All five Section 1 champions are back in action this weekend and Iona Prep will be playing for a CHSFL title. Here is what's coming next:
NYSPHSAA playoffs
Class AA
Carmel vs. Shenendehowa
Saturday, 3 p.m. at Mahopac High School
Winner plays Albany CBA or Middletown Nov. 25, 6 p.m. at Middletown High School
Class A
Somers vs. Averill Park
Friday, 7 p.m. at Mahopac High School
Winner plays Niskayuna or Cornwall Nov. 24, 6 p.m. at Middletown High School
Class B
Rye vs. Port Jervis
Saturday, 12 p.m. at Goshen High School
Winner plays Peru or Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Nov. 25, 3 p.m. at Middletown High School
Class C
Bronxville vs. James I. O’Neill
Saturday, 12 p.m. at Mahopac High School
Winner plays Fonda-Fultonville or Gouverneur Nov. 25, 12 p.m. at Middletown High School
Class D
Burke Catholic vs. Haldane
Friday, 4 p.m. at Mahopac High School
Winner plays Moriah or Stillwater, 3 p.m. Nov. 24 at Middletown High School
NYCHSFL Championship
AAA
Iona Prep vs. Cardinal Hayes
6 p.m. Saturday at Fordham University
