See how the weekend sets up for the six football teams still chasing a championship

There are six teams in the Lower Hudson Valley that are still chasing the dream of a championship. All five Section 1 champions are back in action this weekend and Iona Prep will be playing for a CHSFL title. Here is what's coming next:

Carmel defeated Arlington 49-34 in the Section 1 Class AA championship at Arlington High School in Freedom Plains Nov. 11, 2023.

NYSPHSAA playoffs

Class AA

Carmel vs. Shenendehowa

Saturday, 3 p.m. at Mahopac High School

Winner plays Albany CBA or Middletown Nov. 25, 6 p.m. at Middletown High School

Last week: Carmel stuns Arlington to win a third consecutive Section 1 Class AA football crown

Class A

Somers vs. Averill Park

Friday, 7 p.m. at Mahopac High School

Winner plays Niskayuna or Cornwall Nov. 24, 6 p.m. at Middletown High School

Last week: Somers football tops Harrison to win third straight Section 1 Class A title

Class B

Rye vs. Port Jervis

Saturday, 12 p.m. at Goshen High School

Winner plays Peru or Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Nov. 25, 3 p.m. at Middletown High School

Last week: Rye lives up to advance billing, tops Pleasantville for Section 1 Class B football title

Class C

Bronxville vs. James I. O’Neill

Saturday, 12 p.m. at Mahopac High School

Winner plays Fonda-Fultonville or Gouverneur Nov. 25, 12 p.m. at Middletown High School

Last week: Bronxville upends Westlake to win Section 1 Class C football title

Class D

Burke Catholic vs. Haldane

Friday, 4 p.m. at Mahopac High School

Winner plays Moriah or Stillwater, 3 p.m. Nov. 24 at Middletown High School

Last week: Haldane football charges to Section 1 Class D title with late rally past Tuckahoe

Iona Prep quarterback Joey Gaston (1) is tackled during their 46-35 win over Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) in football action at Iona Prep High School in New Rochelle on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

NYCHSFL Championship

AAA

Iona Prep vs. Cardinal Hayes

6 p.m. Saturday at Fordham University

