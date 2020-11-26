SEE IT: Washington's trick play with Logan Thomas helps lead to touchdown drive
After stalling on their first drive of the game with a three-and-out, the Washington Football Team went deep into the bag of tricks to try and help the offense move the ball the next time around.
It worked perfectly.
On a first-and-10 from their own 36-yard line, Logan Thomas took an end-around from Alex Smith, and rather than running it, he took a shot downfield. Catching Dallas' defense off guard, he found Terry McLaurin wide open for a 28-yard gain.
Turkey Day trick play ‼️
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/rKvZQk2CP3
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 26, 2020
Thomas, of course, has a background as a passer which made him the perfect candidate for this type of play. A quarterback at Virginia Tech and during his first few years in the NFL, the now-converted tight end is Washington's emergency quarterback. Even though he's not needed in that role right now, Washington can still use his experience to their advantage.
The trick play was part of a strong, 12-play drive that ended with Antonio Gibson finding the end zone to give Washington a 7-3 lead over the Cowboys.