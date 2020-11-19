SEE IT: Washington will wear these retro uniforms for matchup with Bengals

Washington will wear retro uniforms for matchup with Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team will be wearing an alternate set of uniforms for this Sunday's matchup with the Bengals.

The organization announced Thursday that, when its players face Cincinnati, they will be donning the retro look they've worn in past seasons for the franchise's alumni games. According to @WashingtonNFL, it'll be Homecoming Weekend at FedEx Field in Week 11, meaning it's time to bust these out once more:

We’re going with the retro vibes for Homecoming Weekend pic.twitter.com/QBnVFOhRwa — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 19, 2020

For the most part, these are the same jerseys and pants Washington recently has rocked once a season for a home game of their choosing.

However, the old logo that used to be on the helmet is obviously no longer there or anywhere else. As of now, it looks like the helmet will actually be blank, as no numbers appear to be on them, either.

While the look overall is a nice way to change things up, fans won't like hearing this: The team is 0-3 in their last three outings in the alternates, per NBC Sports Washington's On-Field Swag Research Department. The last time Washington won in the old-school ensemble was in 2016 when they took out the Sam Bradford-led Vikings. Alex Smith also broke his leg when wearing them.

If that trend continues and a fourth-straight loss occurs against Cincy, then it may be time to bag the uniforms for good. In the meantime, though, it's a fun layer to add to a meeting between two clubs that aren't having that much fun currently.