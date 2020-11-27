SEE IT: Washington Football Team Twitter trolls Cowboys fans after loss, again
Washington Football Team Twitter trolls Cowboys fans after loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The Washington Football Team (4-7) took sole possession of first place in the NFC East after defeating the Dallas Cowboys (3-8) on Thanksgiving, 41-16. This reality caused fans everywhere to take to social media and troll other fan bases, however the best troll job came from the official Washington Football team Twitter account.
Take a look.
rough day for yankees fans pic.twitter.com/4cKdsrH7wX
— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 27, 2020
A quick explainer of the meme: It's taking shots at "fans" of popular teams, who aren't true supporters, but swear they know the sport better than anyone else. A "hype beast" if you will.
The Washington Football social media team has been on fire all year. The last time Washington defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, they put out this tweet which featured a sad Cowboys fan being comforted by his partner. It went viral.
Washington will take their momentum into a week 13 matchup with the currently undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0).