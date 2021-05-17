SEE IT: Washington Football Team rookie class arrives at mini-camp

SEE IT: Washington football rookie class arrives at mini-camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Be very excited, Washington Football Team fans. The rookies have touched down.

Class of 2021 putting in the work 💪 pic.twitter.com/x3kdhE4BXE — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) May 15, 2021

It’s been 16 days since the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft, and the WFT rookie class has finally arrived at the team’s facility in Ashburn, Virginia for minicamp. Headlined by first-round pick Jamin Davis out of Kentucky, Washington’s rookies look to shore up several positions from linebacker to tight end to defensive back.

The three-day rookie minicamp started on May 14 and will be the first taste of NFL action for the first-year players before OTAs start sometime in the next three weeks.

Rookies seemed optimistic and excited as they set foot in Ashburn to don Burgundy and Gold for the first time since draft night. Benjamin St-Juste, cornerback and third-round pick out of Minnesota, entered the building with another defensive prospect, defensive end William Bradley-King.

“Me and BK right here, first day you know. Beautiful facility, beautiful day—it’s time to get some work in,” the cornerback said. Bradley-King chimed in with a hopeful statement: “We’re gonna keep the standard rolling, man.”

Tight end John Bates and long snapper Camaron Cheeseman were next to arrive. With Washington’s TE position depleted at the end of 2021 (save Logan Thomas), the team hopes Bates—along with fellow rookie tight end Sammi Reyes—will provide another target option and blocker for Ryan Fitzpatrick heading into 2021. Washington also parted ways with longtime long snapper Nick Sundberg this past offseason after he spent over a decade on WFT’s special team unit. Cheeseman plans to fill that void.

Head coach ‘Riverboat’ Ron Rivera certainly has a rookie class he’s fond of in the nation’s capital heading into his second season at the helm. After leading WFT to an NFC East title in 2021, Rivera hopes the fresh blood will provide for some good competition and energy as we drift closer to Week 1.