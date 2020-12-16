SEE IT: Warriors Steph Curry casually drills halfcourt jumpers in warmups

Quinton Mayo
SEE IT: Steph Curry casually drills halfcourt jumpers in warmups originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NBA season is right around the corner which means fans everywhere are one step closer to seeing the official return of Golden State Warriors star, Stephen Curry. While warming up for the Warriors' preseason game against the Sacramento Kings, Curry continued to remind everyone of his greatness.

Your eyes aren't playing tricks on you, that's Curry casually cashing four consecutive half court shots in pregame warmups.

Curry has had quite the preseason already, knocking down this seemingly-impossible tunnel shot just a few days ago.

In his preseason debut Saturday, Curry tallied 10 points in 21 minutes in a 107-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

