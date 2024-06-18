See the video that played in Super Bowl ring box the Chiefs players received

Everyone who attended last week’s Chiefs Super Bowl ring celebration at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art had to wait before opening the box that contained their special keepsake.

Even if the players wanted to take a sneak peek at the rings, they first had to determine the three-digit code that it took to open the box. When the time arrived, everyone in attendance was given the number needed to reveal the ring: 7-7-7.

Triple sevens was a nod to a slot machine in Las Vegas, which is where the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime and won Super Bowl LVIII.

When the boxes were opened, there was more than just the ring.

Each player had confetti that fell on the field at Allegiant Stadium, which is home to the Raiders. And there was a special video that played. It was a recap of the Super Bowl.

Chiefs assistant equipment manager Cale Kirby shared a look at the video in an Instagram post. And he showed all the cool details of the boxes, which likely cost a pretty penny.