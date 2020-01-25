You have to see this video of Daron Payne buying his mom a house

The Redskins drafted Daron Payne with the 13th overall pick in 2018, changing the big defensive lineman's life immediately. Making the NFL is a dream for many players, but going in the first round means even more.

It means life-changing wealth, and for Payne, the ability to keep a promise to his mother.

Not much needs to be added when a video tells the story, but it's worth noting some of the comments from Payne's Instagram page from other NFL players.

Redskins DL Matt Ioannidis: "This is awesome! Congrats!"

Redskins DB Quinton Dunbar: "She was patient bro that's everything ❤️"

Packers DE Preston Smith: "Bro that's a blessing"

Redskins Director of Player Development Malcolm Blacken: "Man this is what it's all about! 👊🏾👊🏾🔥"

Saints SS D.J. Swearinger: "Yeeeessssirrrr!!!! #congratsfoolie!!! That's what it's all about!! Being That Rock & Provider For The Love one!! ✊🏾"

Not the last, but maybe the best was former Redskins DL Ziggy Hood: "My guy I told myself I'm not crying on a sat morning, ✊🏾"

Payne has been one of the Redskins best players since he was drafted. In two years he's logged seven sacks and 112 tackles as a force in the middle of the team's defensive line.

