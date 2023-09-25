See Vanderbilt kickoff time, TV info vs. Florida in SEC football week 6

Vanderbilt football will kick off against Florida from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

The game will be Florida's homecoming.

The Commodores (2-3, 0-1 SEC) will face Missouri at home Saturday (3 p.m., SEC Network) before heading to Gainesville. The Gators (3-1, 1-0) will hit the road to Kentucky before the matchup with Vanderbilt.

All of the Commodores' three conference games so far have been slated for SEC Network and a morning or afternoon kickoff. Vanderbilt did have two home night games in the non-conference slate. It will be the second straight 3 p.m. game for the Commodores.

In its SEC opener, Vanderbilt lost to Kentucky. Florida defeated Tennessee during Week 3 then won a non-conference tilt with Charlotte in Week 4. The Commodores lost, 42-0, during their last trip to Gainesville in 2021.

