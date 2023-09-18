See Vanderbilt football game time, TV info vs. Missouri in SEC Week 5

Vanderbilt football's game against Missouri on Sept. 30 will take place at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

The Commodores' SEC opener against Kentucky on Saturday will be an 11 a.m. kickoff after three evening games the first four weeks of the season.

Vanderbilt (2-2) started off the season with wins over Hawaii and Alabama A&M but then dropped its next two against Wake Forest and UNLV on the road. After the two straight road weekends, the game against the Tigers will be the second straight home game at FirstBank Stadium before heading back on the road against Florida the first week of October.

In 2022, the Commodores lost to Missouri on the road, 17-14. The Tigers (3-0) started off their season with wins over South Dakota, Middle Tennessee State and Kansas State. After facing Memphis this week in St. Louis, this game will be the SEC opener for Missouri.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: See Vanderbilt football's game time and TV channel vs. Missouri