See it: USC did a Notre Dame impression in win vs. Arizona

When Notre Dame and USC battle on Saturday night in South Bend it’ll be two of the proudest football programs historically in college football.

The combined wins are countless and pedigree of both are extremely high.

They’re also two of the highest ranked collegiate institutions in the entire United States.

But that doesn’t mean that either can count to 11 with any regularity.

We all know that Notre Dame had their issues with personnel, having just 10 players on the field when Ohio State scored the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds a few weeks back.

Well, USC performed the same trick this past weekend as Arizona took them to triple overtime before the Trojans prevailed. Check it out below:

#USC twice got caught with only 10 men on the field on CRUCIAL fourth-quarter plays against #Arizona. Play 1: Lincoln Riley rushing to call timeout on UofA fourth-and-goal snap.

Play 2: Trojans unprepared as play clock winds down before Wildcats attempt potential go-ahead FG. pic.twitter.com/40FHsNnbtW — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) October 9, 2023

How many times will the teams combine to do that this Saturday night?

Big time yikes!

