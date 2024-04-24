Will we see an uptick in intensity from the Boston Celtics in Game 2 vs. the Miami Heat?

Will we see an uptick in intensity from the Boston Celtics in Game 2 vs. the Miami Heat on Wednesday (April 24)? In Game 1 of their NBA Eastern Conference first round series, the Heat were especially physical, including a moving screen from Heat big man Bam Adebayo and a questionable attempt by Miami wing Caleb Martin to attack the cup.

The former sent Boston guard Derrick White sprawling, and the latter nearly hurt star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. That both escaped relatively unscathed is a miracle. That a fight did not break out is even more impressive for both ball clubs.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, did their best to try to project the mood for Game 2 on a recent episode. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire