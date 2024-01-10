Advertisement
See how UofL's Jeff Brohm, UK's Mark Stoops voted in final 2023 college football coaches poll

Ray Padilla, Louisville Courier Journal
·1 min read

The college football season is complete and Michigan has been crowned national champions. Now the coaches get their say in where the rest of the teams will be ranked in the final US LBM Coaches Poll of the season.

National runner-up Washington finishes second, but its position wasn't unanimous among voters. After an Orange Bowl matchup between the teams, Georgia rose three spots to end up at No. 3 with Florida State falling three places to No. 6. Texas and Alabama took the fourth and fifth spots. There was a wide disparity between all four teams among the ballots given the results of the postseason.

Here's a look at how Kentucky's Mark Stoops, Louisville's Jeff Brohm and Western Kentucky's Tyson Helton voted in the last Top 25 ranking of the season.

Mark Stoops, Kentucky

  1. Michigan

  2. Washington

  3. Georgia

  4. Texas

  5. Alabama

  6. Oregon

  7. Missouri

  8. Mississippi

  9. Ohio State

  10. Florida State

  11. Notre Dame

  12. Arizona

  13. LSU

  14. Oklahoma

  15. Penn State

  16. Tennessee

  17. Clemson

  18. Kansas State

  19. West Virginia

  20. North Carolina State

  21. Iowa

  22. Oklahoma State

  23. SMU

  24. Oregon State

  25. Liberty

Jeff Brohm, Louisville

  1. Michigan

  2. Washington

  3. Texas

  4. Alabama

  5. Georgia

  6. Florida State

  7. Oregon

  8. Missouri

  9. Mississippi

  10. Ohio State

  11. LSU

  12. Notre Dame

  13. Penn State

  14. Arizona

  15. Oklahoma State

  16. Oklahoma

  17. Louisville

  18. Tennessee

  19. Kansas State

  20. North Carolina State

  21. Clemson

  22. Iowa

  23. Kansas

  24. West Virginia

  25. Liberty

Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky

  1. Michigan

  2. Washington

  3. Texas

  4. Alabama

  5. Georgia

  6. Oregon

  7. Florida State

  8. Missouri

  9. Mississippi

  10. Ohio State

  11. Arizona

  12. LSU

  13. Penn State

  14. Notre Dame

  15. Oklahoma

  16. Oklahoma State

  17. Tennessee

  18. Kansas State

  19. Louisville

  20. Clemson

  21. North Carolina State

  22. SMU

  23. Kansas

  24. Iowa

  25. Liberty

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: College football coaches poll: How Louisville's Brohm, UK Stoops voted