See how UofL's Jeff Brohm, UK's Mark Stoops voted in final 2023 college football coaches poll

The college football season is complete and Michigan has been crowned national champions. Now the coaches get their say in where the rest of the teams will be ranked in the final US LBM Coaches Poll of the season.

National runner-up Washington finishes second, but its position wasn't unanimous among voters. After an Orange Bowl matchup between the teams, Georgia rose three spots to end up at No. 3 with Florida State falling three places to No. 6. Texas and Alabama took the fourth and fifth spots. There was a wide disparity between all four teams among the ballots given the results of the postseason.

Here's a look at how Kentucky's Mark Stoops, Louisville's Jeff Brohm and Western Kentucky's Tyson Helton voted in the last Top 25 ranking of the season.

Mark Stoops, Kentucky

Michigan Washington Georgia Texas Alabama Oregon Missouri Mississippi Ohio State Florida State Notre Dame Arizona LSU Oklahoma Penn State Tennessee Clemson Kansas State West Virginia North Carolina State Iowa Oklahoma State SMU Oregon State Liberty

Jeff Brohm, Louisville

Michigan Washington Texas Alabama Georgia Florida State Oregon Missouri Mississippi Ohio State LSU Notre Dame Penn State Arizona Oklahoma State Oklahoma Louisville Tennessee Kansas State North Carolina State Clemson Iowa Kansas West Virginia Liberty

Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky

Michigan Washington Texas Alabama Georgia Oregon Florida State Missouri Mississippi Ohio State Arizona LSU Penn State Notre Dame Oklahoma Oklahoma State Tennessee Kansas State Louisville Clemson North Carolina State SMU Kansas Iowa Liberty

