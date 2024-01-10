See how UofL's Jeff Brohm, UK's Mark Stoops voted in final 2023 college football coaches poll
The college football season is complete and Michigan has been crowned national champions. Now the coaches get their say in where the rest of the teams will be ranked in the final US LBM Coaches Poll of the season.
National runner-up Washington finishes second, but its position wasn't unanimous among voters. After an Orange Bowl matchup between the teams, Georgia rose three spots to end up at No. 3 with Florida State falling three places to No. 6. Texas and Alabama took the fourth and fifth spots. There was a wide disparity between all four teams among the ballots given the results of the postseason.
Here's a look at how Kentucky's Mark Stoops, Louisville's Jeff Brohm and Western Kentucky's Tyson Helton voted in the last Top 25 ranking of the season.
Mark Stoops, Kentucky
Michigan
Washington
Georgia
Texas
Alabama
Oregon
Missouri
Mississippi
Ohio State
Florida State
Notre Dame
Arizona
LSU
Oklahoma
Penn State
Tennessee
Clemson
Kansas State
West Virginia
North Carolina State
Iowa
Oklahoma State
SMU
Oregon State
Liberty
Jeff Brohm, Louisville
Michigan
Washington
Texas
Alabama
Georgia
Florida State
Oregon
Missouri
Mississippi
Ohio State
LSU
Notre Dame
Penn State
Arizona
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma
Louisville
Tennessee
Kansas State
North Carolina State
Clemson
Iowa
Kansas
West Virginia
Liberty
Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky
Michigan
Washington
Texas
Alabama
Georgia
Oregon
Florida State
Missouri
Mississippi
Ohio State
Arizona
LSU
Penn State
Notre Dame
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Tennessee
Kansas State
Louisville
Clemson
North Carolina State
SMU
Kansas
Iowa
Liberty
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: College football coaches poll: How Louisville's Brohm, UK Stoops voted