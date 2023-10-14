See UConn's Paige Bueckers, Jayden Ross, Azzi Fudd and Hassan Diarra kick off the new season with a bang | UConn Highlights

The stars were out on Friday night as the men's and women's basketball teams joined forces for the annual "First Night" celebration at Gampel Pavilion. There were rousing introductions for head coaches Dan Hurley and Geno Auriemma but the biggest roar of the night was reserved for Paige Bueckers, who missed last season with a torn ACL. There was a little basketball action too as her teammates Azzi Fudd and Aaliyah Edwards displayed their shooting touch while men's freshman Jayden Ross showed off his hops with a reverse two-handed slam.