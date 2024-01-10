Advertisement

See UC head coach Scott Satterfield's final Top 25 college football rankings of 2023-2024

Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read

The final US LBM Coaches Poll of the season is out.

Now that the national championship is over, 63 coaches nationwide have released their ranking of the best teams of the 2023-2024 college football season. Among them is University of Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield, who released his ballot for the top 25 teams of this past season.

Are you curious to see how the Bearcats coach weighed in? Check out Satterfield's ballot below.

Now that the national championship is over, 63 coaches across the country have released their ranking of the best teams of the 2023-2024 college football season. Among them is University of Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield, who released his ballot for the top 25 teams of this past season.
Now that the national championship is over, 63 coaches across the country have released their ranking of the best teams of the 2023-2024 college football season. Among them is University of Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield, who released his ballot for the top 25 teams of this past season.

Scott Satterfield's 2023-2024 US LBM Coaches Poll Ballot

  1. Michigan

  2. Washington

  3. Texas

  4. Alabama

  5. Georgia

  6. Florida State

  7. Oregon

  8. Missouri

  9. Mississippi

  10. Ohio State

  11. Oklahoma

  12. LSU

  13. Arizona

  14. Penn State

  15. Oklahoma State

  16. Louisville

  17. Notre Dame

  18. Tennessee

  19. Kansas State

  20. Kansas

  21. Clemson

  22. North Carolina State

  23. Iowa

  24. West Virginia

  25. Northwestern

Top 25 college football teams of 2023-2024

  1. Michigan

  2. Washington

  3. Georgia

  4. Texas

  5. Alabama

  6. Florida State

  7. Oregon

  8. Missouri

  9. Ole Miss

  10. Ohio State

  11. Arizona

  12. LSU

  13. Penn State

  14. Notre Dame

  15. Oklahoma

  16. Oklahoma State

  17. Tennessee

  18. Louisville

  19. Kansas State

  20. Clemson

  21. North Carolina State

  22. Iowa

  23. Kansas

  24. SMU

  25. West Virginia

What is the US LBM Coaches Poll?

The US LBM Coaches Poll is "conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools," per USA Today. Panel participants are chosen at random from a pool of coaches who have expressed their willingness to participate to the American Football Coaches Association. Each coach submits a list of their Top 25 teams, with points awarded to each spot.

Who won the 2023-2024 college football national championship?

The Michigan Wolverines beat the Washington Huskies, 34-13, in the College Football Playoff national championship game, winning their first title since 1997.
The Michigan Wolverines beat the Washington Huskies, 34-13, in the College Football Playoff national championship game, winning their first title since 1997.

The Michigan Wolverines beat the Washington Huskies, 34-13, in the College Football Playoff national championship game, winning their first title since 1997. The recent victory is Michigan's 12th national championship in program history.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: College football coaches poll: See how UC's Scott Satterfield voted