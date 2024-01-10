See UC head coach Scott Satterfield's final Top 25 college football rankings of 2023-2024

The final US LBM Coaches Poll of the season is out.

Now that the national championship is over, 63 coaches nationwide have released their ranking of the best teams of the 2023-2024 college football season. Among them is University of Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield, who released his ballot for the top 25 teams of this past season.

Are you curious to see how the Bearcats coach weighed in? Check out Satterfield's ballot below.

Scott Satterfield's 2023-2024 US LBM Coaches Poll Ballot

Michigan Washington Texas Alabama Georgia Florida State Oregon Missouri Mississippi Ohio State Oklahoma LSU Arizona Penn State Oklahoma State Louisville Notre Dame Tennessee Kansas State Kansas Clemson North Carolina State Iowa West Virginia Northwestern

Top 25 college football teams of 2023-2024

Michigan Washington Georgia Texas Alabama Florida State Oregon Missouri Ole Miss Ohio State Arizona LSU Penn State Notre Dame Oklahoma Oklahoma State Tennessee Louisville Kansas State Clemson North Carolina State Iowa Kansas SMU West Virginia

What is the US LBM Coaches Poll?

The US LBM Coaches Poll is "conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools," per USA Today. Panel participants are chosen at random from a pool of coaches who have expressed their willingness to participate to the American Football Coaches Association. Each coach submits a list of their Top 25 teams, with points awarded to each spot.

Who won the 2023-2024 college football national championship?

The Michigan Wolverines beat the Washington Huskies, 34-13, in the College Football Playoff national championship game, winning their first title since 1997.

