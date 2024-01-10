See UC head coach Scott Satterfield's final Top 25 college football rankings of 2023-2024
The final US LBM Coaches Poll of the season is out.
Now that the national championship is over, 63 coaches nationwide have released their ranking of the best teams of the 2023-2024 college football season. Among them is University of Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield, who released his ballot for the top 25 teams of this past season.
Are you curious to see how the Bearcats coach weighed in? Check out Satterfield's ballot below.
Scott Satterfield's 2023-2024 US LBM Coaches Poll Ballot
Michigan
Washington
Texas
Alabama
Georgia
Florida State
Oregon
Missouri
Mississippi
Ohio State
Oklahoma
LSU
Arizona
Penn State
Oklahoma State
Louisville
Notre Dame
Tennessee
Kansas State
Kansas
Clemson
North Carolina State
Iowa
West Virginia
Northwestern
Top 25 college football teams of 2023-2024
Michigan
Washington
Georgia
Texas
Alabama
Florida State
Oregon
Missouri
Ole Miss
Ohio State
Arizona
LSU
Penn State
Notre Dame
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Tennessee
Louisville
Kansas State
Clemson
North Carolina State
Iowa
Kansas
SMU
West Virginia
What is the US LBM Coaches Poll?
The US LBM Coaches Poll is "conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools," per USA Today. Panel participants are chosen at random from a pool of coaches who have expressed their willingness to participate to the American Football Coaches Association. Each coach submits a list of their Top 25 teams, with points awarded to each spot.
Who won the 2023-2024 college football national championship?
The Michigan Wolverines beat the Washington Huskies, 34-13, in the College Football Playoff national championship game, winning their first title since 1997. The recent victory is Michigan's 12th national championship in program history.
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: College football coaches poll: See how UC's Scott Satterfield voted