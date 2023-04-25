See it: Tyler Buchner’s note to Notre Dame faithful

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is entering the transfer portal. He hasn’t officially decided to leave Notre Dame but has obviously welcomed the idea of exploring other options after it appeared to anyone watching this past Saturday’s spring game that he had significant ground to make up in the race with Sam Hartman for the starting spot.

Buchner announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on social media Tuesday. Here is what he had to say to the Notre Dame faithful:

DEAR NOTRE DAME: I love Notre Dame. The people, and especially my teammates, are what makes this place special to me. I have decided to enter the transfer portal in order to explore my options, and decide what is best for my future. After discussions with Coach Freeman, remaining at Notre Dame is thankfully an option I’m continuing to consider. I am truly grateful to everyone for their support through this process. Love, TYLER BUCHNER

Buchner has completed 67 of 118 passes (56.8%) for 948 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions in his two years to date at Notre Dame. He’s also run for 459 yards (5.6 ypc) and seven touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire