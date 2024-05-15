'What you see on the TV is what you get' - Klopp memories

[BBC]

Mark: I am an actor and in 2019 I landed a role being filmed at Anfield. I am a lifelong Liverpool fan and this was a dream come true. I met some of the first team, I hung out with my childhood hero (Ian Rush) and best of all I met Jurgen. He is so impressive. What you see on the TV is what you get in real life.

Paul: He’s been this generation's Shankly. My son’s 26 and we’ll be on The Kop on Sunday, and no doubt shed several tears together. Klopp has educated us all on how to be better humans. Forgive and be forgiven and be gracious with a smile - how does a manager have that impact? Because he’s honest, funny and hard working. He’ll never walk alone.

Gavin: With the short termism that we all fall into as supporters, it's all too easy, with the disappointing end to this season, to forget just where we were when Jurgen joined Liverpool. He wanted to turn us from doubters to believers, and to deliver trophies. He's done that in spades. Jurgen, Thank you, thank you. Enjoy your time ahead.