See Travis Kelce celebrate after placing his first bet at the 150th Kentucky Derby

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce clearly had a blast at the 150th Kentucky Derby Saturday.

The three-time Super Bowl champion did not appear with girlfriend and global pop superstar Taylor Swift, despite rumors leading up to the Derby, but Kelce seemed to be enjoying himself regardless.

Video captured Kelce - dressed in a white, 1920’s-style pinstripe suit and fedora - joyfully jumping, clapping and gleefully celebrating as he watched one of the races.

“When you show up to the Kentucky Derby and your first bet hits,” said the text of the video, which was shared on the Kentucky Derby’s instagram page.

Kelce could be spotted around Churchill Downs Saturday, including at its new $200 million paddock.

Kelce, who played his college ball at the University of Cincinnati, also was sighted at Sports Illustrated’s Revel at the Races event, which took place at the Ice House in downtown Louisville Friday night.

Kelce was with his friends, The Chainsmokers, and danced all evening with a group at an exclusive table, according to a press release from RMG PR.