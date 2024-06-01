'See you tomorrow' - Mourinho set to be named Fenerbahce boss

Jose Mourinho has been out of work since being sacked by Roma in January [Getty Images]

Jose Mourinho is set to be named manager of Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce.

The 61-year-old will replace Ismail Kartal, who left Fenerbahce on Friday after they finished second in the league to city rivals Galatasaray, despite losing just one game and recording 99 points last term.

The club teased Mourinho's appointment in a video of the Portuguese manager as he spoke directly to the fans and said "see you tomorrow".

"Let's start our journey together," he added.

Mourinho has been out of work since being sacked by Roma in January after two-and-a-half seasons in charge.

The club had earlier revealed their negotiations with Mourinho on the public disclosure platform KAP to legally inform their investors.

"Our company has started negotiations with Jose Mario Dos Santos Mourinho Felix for the post of Football A team coach," the Fenerbahce post read.

"It is announced with respect to our investors."

Former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss Mourinho is the only manager to have won the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

He has won 21 major honours across a 24-year managerial career that began in his home country Portugal at Benfica and has also included spells at Porto, Inter Milan and Tottenham, where he was relieved of his duties prior to the 2021 Carabao Cup final.

Mourinho's last piece of silverware came with Roma in 2022, when he led them to the Europa Conference League - the club's first European trophy - and helped them reach the Europa League final the following season, where they lost to Sevilla on penalties.