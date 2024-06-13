See Tom Brady’s Emotional Speech About Value of Football

Earlier this week we celebrated Joe Montana’s birthday here at Fighting Irish Wire as the legendary quarterback turned 68. Montana of course helped lead Notre Dame to the national championship in 1977 before leading the 49ers to four Super Bowl championships where he was also the boyhood hero of another future great quarterback.

tom brady grew up in California rooting for the 49ers and being a fan of Montana’s. Brady didn’t end up going to Notre Dame like Montana, instead choosing Notre Dame’s northern rival in Michigan.

He battled his entire career for playing time there before taking over his senior year and leading Michigan to an Orange Bowl victory over Alabama. From there he was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL draft, took over for an injured Drew Bledsoe with the Patriots, and the rest as they say, is history.

Brady, who retired following the 2022 season, had his number retired in a special event by the Patriots on Wednesday night. There he gave a speech, but it’s his part about what playing football taught him and so many others that has understandably gone viral.

Although a rival, an incredible competitor and an all-time teammate who went 1-1 all-time as a starter against Notre Dame.

Related: All 98 Recipients of Tom Brady’s NFL Touchdown Passes

Gallery: Photos from Tom Brady’s only game at Notre Dame Stadium

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire