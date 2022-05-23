See it: Titans draft picks in uniform at NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Three Tennessee Titans rookies were invited to the NFLPA Rookie Premiere this year, including wide receiver Treylon Burks, quarterback Malik Willis, and running back Hassan Haskins.

In the process, we got some photos of some of the newest Titans players in their uniforms. But before we get to that, an explanation of what the Rookie Premiere is, per NFLPA.com:

NFLPA Rookie Premiere provides partners with unmatched access to 40 of the NFL’s newest stars at their first major business and marketing event following the NFL Draft. This is one of the most valuable opportunities available to NFLPA partners because it’s the first time to connect directly with professional football’s most promising and marketable young players–all in one place—and build content and relationships that extend into the season and beyond.

Now, a look at the best photos of the three Titans draft picks to come out of the 2022 Rookie Premiere.

