See it: Titans provide construction update for New Nissan Stadium

The Tennessee Titans had their groundbreaking ceremony for the New Nissan Stadium on Feb. 29, which was the official start of construction on the new venue that is slated to open in 2027.

On Thursday night, Titans beat writer Jim Wyatt shared a video of how far along the construction crew is at this stage.

It isn’t very far, of course, since it has only been a few months. All that can be seen is some concrete and a whole lot of dirt; but baby steps, right?

Check out the video of the very early stages of the construction of the New Nissan Stadium below.

New @NissanStadium construction update. 🚜 @Titans scheduled to begin playing in new stadium in 2027. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/MYoT7Slzhj — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 3, 2024

Not only will the Titans have a beautiful new home to play in, the new stadium could also bring other major events to Nashville, including the Super Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine, and perhaps even WrestleMania.

“I feel very optimistic about it,” Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill said of bringing the Super Bowl to Nashville. “I think the NFL loves Nashville, and they love the design of the new stadium. That doesn’t mean there aren’t many, many details to work out to ultimately get awarded a Super Bowl.

“But I am absolutely optimistic that at some point the Super Bowl will (be) in Nashville.”

