See Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, in action at the PNC Championship

Playing in first competitive golf since a frightening car crash in February that threatened to end his career, Tiger Woods has been completely at ease at this weekend's PNC Championship in Orlando. Perhaps that's because he gets to play with his 12-year-old son, Charlie.

The tournament's unique format pairs major championship winners (or in the case of Matt Kuchar, Players Championship winners) with their parent or child.

BRENNAN: Let's appreciate Tiger's remarkable return, and hope for more

Team Woods shot a 10-under-par 62 in Saturday's opening round, leaving them three shots off the lead. But the score may be the least important part of the event for the 15-time major champion. Relaxing on the course with his son is what matters most, even if he knows the whole world is watching.

"We're pulling pranks on each other and giving each other some under-the-breath remarks that I'm glad they didn't capture," Tiger said Saturday.

Scenes from the two-day tournament show both the fun side and the competitive side of Tiger and Charlie.

Team Woods got off to a strong start in Sunday's final round with an eagle on the third hole.

The mannerisms on the course show an uncanny resemblance between father and son.

Tiger eyes the line on a putt Charlie prepares to hit on the ninth green.

Fourth hole in and the putter raise comes out!



Tiger Woods and his son Charlie walk off 18th green to conclude their first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at the Grande Lakes Orlando Course.

There's more than a little Tiger in Charlie's golf game, as his follow-through on the par-3 17th hole suggests.

Normally stoic on the course, Tiger Woods was all smiles during Saturday's round.

Charlie Woods lines up his putt on No. 16, with a little help from dad.

Tiger stalks a birdie opportunity on No. 16.

Charlie and Tiger admire an approach shot from the 16th fairway.

Charlie gets some fatherly advice on hole No. 12.

There were moments during Saturday's opening round where glimpses of the old Tiger could be seen, including his drive on No. 11 that rolled past one hit by Justin Thomas. "I hit it pretty good," Woods said, "and as soon as both of us, as soon as his ball took that big bounce, we looked at each other and I was like, 'Oh, if it's going to happen, it's going to be this one because I think it just launched,' and yeah, that was a shot to the ego."

Charlie is laser-focused as he tees off on No. 2.

Just practicing, but still a competition.



