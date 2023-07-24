‘I see Texas on the rise’ D’Antre Robinson picks Longhorns over 59 other offers

One of the most popular recruits in the 2024 cycle was Jones (Fla.) four-star defensive lineman D’antre Robinson.

Robinson had offers from 60 different college programs around the country, but in the end, he committed to Texas as expected, making the news official last week.

The moment 4-Star DL D’antre Robinson committed to Texas! 🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/vJAlZxJpYN — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) July 20, 2023

When asked why he chose Texas over nearly dozens of other schools, Robinson (6-foot-4, 315 pounds) said he sees this as a program on the rise, per Chad Simmons at On3.

“I see Texas on the rise under Coach Sark… In the near future, Texas is going to be a top SEC school. Texas is getting great recruiting classes, the coaches are great and I am definitely excited about my future at Texas. I feel like this will be one of the best decisions I make in my life.”

Robinson’s other finalists were Alabama, Florida and Ohio State.

The Longhorns’ class of 2024 now has 15 members. This group ranks No. 20 in the nation.

Both Texas and Oklahoma will be leaving the Big 12 conference in 2024 and joining the SEC.

