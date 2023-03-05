See how Texas RB Bijan Robinson compares to Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the hottest running back prospects in the 2023 NFL draft is Texas’ Bijan Robinson.

The 21-year-old from Tucson, Arizona, ran a 4.47 at the NFL combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on his first 40-time. The second 40-time yielded a “slower” result at 4.78.

NFL Network used an overlay of Robinson’s sprint versus San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey’s 40-yard dash in 2017 and also the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley in 2018. Barkley was the fastest of the trio at 4.40 while Robinson was third at 4.47, edging on McCaffrey’s official number of 4.48.

Robinson earned the 2022 Doak Walker Award and was a unanimous All-American as he rushed 258 times for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns through 12 games.

