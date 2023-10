See who Texans QB C.J. Stroud picked on ESPN College GameDay

C.J. Stroud has the Houston Texans at 3-3 during the bye week. What better way to stay fresh than to get out of town for a weekend?

The No. 2 overall pick returned to the site where he made his reputation as Stroud visited Ohio Stadium Saturday as the Ohio State Buckeyes take on Penn State.

Stroud dropped by the set of ESPN College GameDay for a visit. As is customary of any big name on set, Stroud provided his college picks for the weekend.

Thanks to NCAAF Nation on X (formerly Twitter) for keeping track, here are Stroud’s picks from College GameDay.

No. 22 Air Force at Navy — Air Force

Week 8 Gameday Picks Desmond Howard – Air Force Pat McAfee – Air Force CJ Stroud – Air Force Lee Corso – Air Force Kirk Herbstreit – Air Force NCAAFNation247 – Air Force — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 21, 2023

Toledo at Miami (OH) — Toledo

Week 8 Gameday Picks Desmond Howard – Miami OH Pat McAfee – Toledo CJ Stroud – Toledo Lee Corso – Miami OH Kirk Herbstreit – Miami OH NCAAFNation247 – Miami OH — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 21, 2023

Clemson at Miami (FL) — Miami

Week 8 Gameday Picks Desmond Howard – Clemson Pat McAfee – Clemson CJ Stroud – Miami Lee Corso – Clemson Kirk Herbstreit – Clemson NCAAFNation247 – Miami — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 21, 2023

No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State — Florida State

Week 8 Gameday Picks Desmond Howard – FSU Pat McAfee – FSU CJ Stroud – FSU Lee Corso – FSU NCAAFNation247 – FSU — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 21, 2023

Minnesota at No. 24 Iowa — Iowa

Week 8 Gameday Picks Desmond Howard – Minnesota Pat McAfee – Iowa CJ Stroud – Iowa Lee Corso – Iowa Kirk Herbstreit – Iowa NCAAFNation247 – Minnesota — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 21, 2023

Oklahoma State at West Virginia — Oklahoma State

Week 8 Gameday Picks Desmond Howard – West Virginia Pat McAfee – West Virginia CJ Stroud – Oklahoma State Lee Corso – West Virginia Kirk Herbstreit – West Virginia NCAAFNation247 – Oklahoma State — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 21, 2023

TCU at Kansas State — TCU

Week 8 Gameday Picks Desmond Howard – KSU Pat McAfee – TCU CJ Stroud – TCU Lee Corso – KSU Kirk Herbstreit – KSU NCAAFNation247 – KSU — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 21, 2023

Washington State at No. 9 Oregon — Oregon

Week 8 Gameday Picks Desmond Howard – Oregon Pat McAfee – Oregon CJ Stroud – Oregon Lee Corso – Oregon Kirk Herbstreit – Oregon NCAAFNation247 – Oregon — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 21, 2023

No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC — USC

Week 8 Gameday Picks Desmond Howard – USC Pat McAfee – USC CJ Stroud – USC Lee Corso – USC Kirk Herbstreit – Utah NCAAFNation247 – USC — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 21, 2023

No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama — Alabama

Week 8 Gameday Picks Desmond Howard – Alabama Pat McAfee – Alabama CJ Stroud – Alabama Lee Corso – Alabama Kirk Herbstreit – Alabama NCAAFNation247 – Alabama — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 21, 2023

No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State — Ohio State

Week 8 Gameday Picks Desmond Howard – Ohio State Pat McAfee – Ohio State CJ Stroud – Ohio State Lee Corso – Ohio State Stanford Steve – Penn State Kirk Herbstreit – Ohio State NCAAFNation247 – Ohio State — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire