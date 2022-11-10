See the Tennessee Titans' potential $2.1 billion Nashville stadium

This artists rendering provided by MANICA shows a potential new stadium for the Tennessee Titans NFL football team. The Titans released the renderings of a proposed domed stadium with a capacity of approximately 60,000 Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (MANICA via AP)

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans released 10 rendered images of their proposed new stadium on Wednesday, showing pictures of what the stadium could look at full capacity for football games and concerts, how the stadium will look against the Nashville skyline and what the balconies and outdoor areas could look like.

The renderings expand on images released in October showing the new enclosed stadium at the heart of a proposed $2.1 billion deal with Nashville.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Tennessee Titans officials unveiled the broad strokes of the potential deal, which would raze the existing Nissan Stadium and construct a new stadium closer to Interstate 24, last month.

The renderings show a 1.7 million-square-foot stadium with a circular, translucent roof. The stadium's exterior features terraces and porches, some with large screens that face green space surrounding the building.

The Tennessee Titans released renderings of the potential new stadium Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. The stadium would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of about 60,000 people.

