See Tennessee, Kentucky basketball players separated after skirmish near Wildcats' bench

Tennessee basketball and Kentucky had a contentious moment by the Wildcats' bench early in the first half of Tuesday's game.

Vols forward John Fulkerson tumbled into the UK bench chasing a rebound after Zakai Zeigler missed a 3-pointer. The Vols on the court raced to the corner to help Fulkerson.

Kentucky strength and conditioning coach Rob Harris stood up and got in the way of Tennessee players going to help Fulkerson. Zeigler bumped Harris to get to Fulkerson. The Kentucky bench ran over in response and the teams had to separate.

The Kentucky bench and Zeigler were assessed technical fouls. It was the second technical foul for Kentucky in the game. UK coach John Calipari had been assessed one earlier for arguing with an official.

Zeigler and Josiah-Jordan James walked around behind fans seated on the baseline to get back to the court.

UK led 17-15 at the 13:45 mark when the incident occurred. Tennessee then rattled off a 17-1 run to take control of what ended up a 76-63 Volunteers victory.

"They called a technical foul on Zakai but he got into it with the trainer who I think said something there," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the game. "I actually said to the ref, 'That is not a good rule. Our player gets a technical foul and what do you do to the trainer?' He said, ‘well nothing’. That is something the rules committee needs to talk about, they really do.

"I told him if that’s how it is going to be I am going to get my trainer involved in every game. You try and get technical fouls on the other team but I cannot. But they went and looked at it and did what they had to do. It happens, but that was the explanation."

