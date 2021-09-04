SEE IT: Taulia Tagovailoa drops a dime pass to Dontay Demus against West Virginia

SEE IT: Taulia Tagovailoa drops a 66-yard touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The University of Maryland football team wants to get off on the right foot. The Terrapins welcome the Big 12's West Virginia to Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium to open their college football season.

With Taulia Tagovailoa under center for Maryland, the program has high hopes of where they can go in the Big Ten, and the junior quarterback flashed the potential he can display all season with a 66-yard touchdown to Dontay Demus.

Taulia Tagovailoa (@tauliaa12) places the 🏈 perfectly for a 66 YD TD❗️



You love to see it. @TerpsFootball pic.twitter.com/fc1QJeTPrB — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 4, 2021

The speed by the senior wide receiver also was a huge help.

Saturday is just the fifth game under center for Tagovailoa at Maryland. He entered the game with eight touchdowns for 1,111 yards and seven interceptions in his career.

The former Alabama quarterback hopes this is a sign of things to come this season for him and the Terrapins.