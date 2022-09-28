'I see swag': Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel praises presence of Bengals QB Joe Burrow

When the Miami Dolphins play the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, it will be a case of game recognizing game, in more ways than one.

The Dolphins are one of only two teams — the Philadelphia Eagles being the other — that is undefeated. The Bengals are the reigning AFC champions. And then there's the affinity Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has for Joe Burrow's presence.

"Well, coming off the bus, I see swag," McDaniel said Tuesday in a news conference. "And then on the field — which, yeah, I have a sound place in my heart for that. But I appreciate guys that, you know, you're the No. 1 pick in the draft. That is a burden for some. It was a blessing for him and I really respect guys that come out, take all that hype and do justice by it or exceed it."

Burrow, 25, has gotten off to a slower start this season, completing 64% of his passes for 812 yards with six touchdowns versus four interceptions. He has been sacked 15 times, which leads the NFL, and the Bengals dropped their first two games of the season before a Week 3 victory over the New York Jets.

Last season, Burrow led the league with a 70.4% completion rate and threw for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His protection was an issue last season as well, however, as he was sacked an NFL-high 51 times.

"The guy has great vision and awareness," McDaniel continued. "He’s very mobile both within the pocket staying a passer and escaping to run. Great touch. Great accuracy. And he not only makes plays for their offense, but he helps other players make plays because of his ball location. So he’s one of the true young flag bearers of our league that does a great job and it’s a tremendous challenge for our defense to go out there and face him really."

Burrow won't be the only prominent, young passer playing Thursday night. Miami's Tua Tagovailoa has emerged as a breakout candidate early this season, ranking second in the NFL in QB rating (117.8) and has thrown for 925 yards — second-most in the league — with eight touchdowns.

