SEE IT: Steph Curry's pregame routine includes this ridiculous shot from tunnel

SEE IT: Steph Curry's pregame routine includes this shot from tunnel originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry only played five games in the 2019-20 season due to a broken hand he suffered in a November matchup with the Phoenix Suns. Saturday, the two-time MVP is set to start against the Denver Nuggets in their preseason game and he reminded fans just how exciting he is before the game even started.

Take a look for yourself.

No special effects needed, Curry sunk that shot from the freaking tunnel. No word on if that make came on the first try but it's still impressive nonetheless.

The shot is the latest version of Curry's previous warmup routine, which included this usual tunnel shot until the team moved into its new arena (a good primer on the drama here from our friends at NBC Sports Bay Area):

First game. First tunnel shot. Steph Curry is ready to go. pic.twitter.com/9bLZwEenGq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 18, 2017

Before breaking his hand last season, he had tried this one out in the Warriors' new home: