See it: Stanford debuting new helmets for ’23 finale vs. Notre Dame

Saturday night will be Stanford’s final game as a member of the Pac 12 conference.

The Cardinal host Notre Dame in the annual rivalry game as they look to pull a massive upset of the Irish for a second year in a row. If they do or don’t won’t impact their bowl eligibility as Stanford sits just 3-8 on the year.

Regardless of all that, Stanford will debut a new look in Saturday night’s contest.

For the first time in program history, Stanford will have a cardinal red helmet. They announced the decision earlier this week on social media. Check out the look below.

To me they look like they’re trying really hard to be Indiana which is exactly what one should always want to do in football.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET as the game can be seen on the Pac 12 Network.

