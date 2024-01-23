See who St. Andrew's hired as its new football coach as Kevin Prisant steps down

Wes Worthington has been hired as the new football coach at St. Andrew's, the school announced on Tuesday.

He replaces Kevin Prisant, the former Benedictine assistant who has led the Lion program for the last two seasons. Prisant said he is leaving the school so he can live closer to his parents.

Worthington, 44, is also a former assistant at Benedictine, where he coached for seven seasons. He was a co-defensive coordinator on the 2014 and 2016 state championship teams at BC before moving over to Calvary Day.

He's been the Cavs' wide receivers coach the last four seasons after serving as the defensive coordinator for his first three seasons with the Cavs, while teaching and serving as the middle school athletic director.

St. Andrew's looking to three-peat How St. Andrew's has made a statement in run toward third straight state championship

Prisant hired by St. Andrew's football How former Benedictine assistant Kevin Prisant landed as St. Andrew's head football coach

Prisant settles in at St. Andrew's How former Benedictine football assistant Kevin Prisant is approaching new job at St. Andrew's

"I'm excited about getting my first head coaching job and we'll be looking to build champions for life at St. Andrew's," Worthington said. "We want to build a culture based on discipline, toughness with a positive attitude and ability to overcome adversity. We'll also work on schemes, but want to build that culture. It's going to be a process and we'll be looking to make continuous improvement from year to year."

Wes Worthington has been named the new football coach at St. Andrew's.

Worthington has 17 years of coaching experience. He played at Florida under Steve Spurrier as a reserve linebacker and special teams player. He was named the Gators' Most Improved Walk-On in 2000 after the spring season. He earned a BBA in Finance and a Masters in Sports Management at Florida.

Worthington and his wife, Baynard, have three children between the ages of 10 to 17. The two younger children will enroll at St. Andrew's. He said the support of his family is the foundation of his coaching career.

He said working with the talented wide receivers at Calvary Day — a group that includes blue-chip prospects like juniors Thomas Blackshear and Doopah Coleman, along with senior Caden Arnold, who will walk on at Georgia Southern, helped him broaden his knowledge of the game.

"I'm still a defensive guy, but working with the receivers helped me understand offense a lot better and it was good for my career," Worthington said. "Those were some talented athletes — my job was to make sure they played with a team first attitude and worked on their blocking too."

St. Andrew's athletic director Jeff Gonzalez said he thinks Worthington will be a great fit with the Lions.

"Coach Worthington has a great football pedigree," Gonzalez said. "He's a high character individual and everything about him reminded me of St. Andrew's and our community. He came in and was very persistent wanting this job and I really like that. Coach has an exciting vision for our program. We've got a capital campaign going in the next few years for improvements with our football field and field house, and Coach Worthington is going to be a big part of that."

St. Andrew's football coach Kevin Prisant at a 2022 practice. He has stepped down and St. Andrew's has hired Wes Worthington to lead the program. (Credit: Dennis Knight / Savannahnow.com)

Gonzalez said Worthington will work as an administrator at St. Andrew's in a job to be determined. Gonzalez said the school appreciates what Prisant has done over the last two seasons, as the Lions went 10-10.

"I know it was a tough decision for Kevin, but family comes first," Gonzalez said. "He'll still be with us until the end of the school year and he's our track and field coach. He did a great job with the team and the kids love him. He helped move things forward with our football program and got the momentum going."

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Wes Worthington hired as St. Andrew's football coach, replacing Kevin Prisant