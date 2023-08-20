See the sights of the 2023 Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade

Thousands of people swarmed uptown Charlotte on Sunday for the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade, one of the region’s largest LGBTQ+ events.

Last year’s parade and festival drew a record 275,000 attendees. Before the parade, organizers said they expected a bigger turnout in 2023.

Charlotte’s first Pride Week was held in 1981. The Queen City hosted NC Pride in 1994, and the all-day event featured vendors, workshops and more, and culminated with a rally and march through uptown. Nearly 4,000 people participated in the march. The group Charlotte Pride officially was founded in 2000, and held its first Pride Week in 2001. By 2010, about 10,000 people were attending the annual event.

The first Pride parade since 1994 was held in 2013, and one year later, about 100,000 people attended.