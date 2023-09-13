See Shilo and Shedeur Sanders in Colorado State football uniforms from a 2018 visit

Once upon a time Shilo and Shedeur Sanders were wearing the uniforms of the Colorado State football team.

That's right, the Sanders family is familiar with CSU after a recruiting visit in December 2018.

Shilo was brought in on an official recruiting visit by former CSU coach Mike Bobo in 2018. He brought little brother Shedeur. Deion, who at the time was the coach of their high school (Trinity Christian) in Texas, shared photos from the trip his sons were on.

The trip was meaningful enough to earn multiple social media posts from Deion Sanders. A tweet showed Bobo sitting with both Sanders kids on a couch and said "awesome coaching staff and the facilities are unbelievable."

Instagram showed an even lighter side of the trip.

Deion posted a picture of Shilo and Shedeur in CSU uniforms, but Bobo was doing his own fashion show as he put on Shedeur's much more fashionable clothes. The post garnered plenty of laughs as well as nearly 30,000 likes on Instagram.

"He (Bobo) recruited my son. I know they (Shilo and Shedeur) had a good time. They really did," Deion Sanders told media in Boulder Tuesday. "They enjoyed the trip tremendously, but I think they enjoy it here much better."

Shilo was a high school senior at the time and Shedeur a sophomore. Shilo's only two official visits were CSU and South Carolina, but he chose the Gamecocks.

Bobo was let go as CSU's coach in December 2019. Deion Sanders was hired as the Jackson State coach in September 2020, after which Shilo and Shedeur both joined Jackson State.

Deion was hired at the University of Colorado in December 2022 and both sons transferred to Boulder, where they've been key parts of a resurgence that has drawn the attention of the nation.

CU is 2-0 and ranked in the top 25 (18 by AP and 21 in the coaches poll) ahead of Saturday's Rocky Mountain Showdown vs. CSU.

The game is on ESPN (8 p.m.) and both ESPN's College GameDay and FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will be in Boulder.

The good news for "Coach Prime" is he'll get another chance to see CSU's facilities when the Buffs visit Fort Collins next season.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: See Shilo and Shedeur Sanders in CSU football uniforms from 2018 visit