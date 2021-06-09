SEE IT: Sergei Ovechkin takes the ice with his dad originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The tiny legs, the Gucci shirt, the tumbles on the ice…yep, this will be the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin took his son Sergei to the rink today, and luckily, their day on the ice was captured on film.

OVI JR. ON THE ICE 🚨



(🎥 IG/nastyashubskaya) pic.twitter.com/WnUtdQwPSj — NHL (@NHL) June 9, 2021

Yes, that’s Sergei, two months short of his third birthday, sporting a Gucci shirt and gold chain to the rink. His dad helped him put on his hockey attire, which included a Russian national team uniform and a hockey stick no taller than Sergei himself. Little Ovechkin took a couple stumbles on the ice, but No. 8 was there with him every step of the way.

Sergei is the older of Alex and his wife Nastya’s two sons, with Ilya just over one year old. Ovechkin’s contract with the Capitals is up, but both he and the organization have publicly stated they want the superstar to remain in the nation’s capital.